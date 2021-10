When summer begins to give way to fall and the temperatures drop, it seems many people begin to look for squash recipes to suit the season. No matter the variety of winter squash you prefer, there's one very good reason for picking up a few of them each time you go grocery shopping. According to Bustle, people start to crave easy lunch recipes of winter squashes like butternut, acorn, spaghetti and pumpkin squashes because they help bolster the immune system. Each of these squashes have their own nutritional benefits, but all of them have a high concentration of carotenoids, which are what help support the immune system, especially during flu season.

RECIPES ・ 44 MINUTES AGO