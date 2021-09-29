Why First Watch Stock Is Not a Buy After the IPO

As supply chain issues and high inflation are expected to keep the stock market volatile, it could be wise to scoop up shares of quality large-cap stocks such as Cisco (CSCO), Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), HOYA Corporation (HOCPY), and Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) for more stable returns. These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary ratings system and have solid profitability attributes.The major stock market indexes attempted a comeback yesterday, as Congress appeared to be nearing a deal that would raise the debt ceiling in the short term and avoid a disastrous government default. In addition, promising data for Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) oral treatment for COVID-19 has provided further support to the market.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO