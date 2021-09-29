CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

A Comprehensive Review of Kyrsten Sinema's Powerfully Confounding Outfits

Gawker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema a fashion icon? A pop of fuchsia here, a pair of crutches there, a fit-n-flare silhouette always, a bomber jacket, a faux-leather bootie — all of these contribute to Sinema’s trailblazing style, of course, but nobody could pull it off quite like this waffling, frequently injured, ultramarathoning, first openly bisexual senator. She’s got that certain something, and I’m not talking about her Party City wig.

www.gawker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Here’s How Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema Fare In Their Own States

Both Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have seen their approval ratings slide in their home states in recent months, a new poll shows. While Manchin’s approval has fallen from 42% in late March to 41% now, Sinema’s has fallen from 48% to 42% over the same time frame, according to a Morning Consult survey released Monday. The two are the only Democratic senators who have vocally objected to numerous provisions in President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package, leading to a months-long standoff with those in their party’s left wing over its size, scope, and prioritization relative to the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

What's wrong with Kyrsten Sinema?

In 2003, Joe Lieberman, at the time the worst Democratic senator, traveled to Arizona to campaign for his party's presidential nomination and was regularly greeted by anti-war demonstrators. "He's a shame to Democrats," said the organizer of a protest outside a Tucson hotel, a left-wing social worker named Kyrsten Sinema. "I don't even know why he's running. He seems to want to get Republicans voting for him — what kind of strategy is that?"
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Shaka
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Mike Pence
WRAL

REID J. EPSTEIN: The cocooning of Kyrsten Sinema

EDITOR'S NOTE: Reid J. Epstein covers campaigns and elections from Washington for The New York Times. He has worked at The Wall Street Journal, Politico, Newsday and The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. In February 2018, I went to Arizona to report on what progressive Democrats there thought about Kyrsten Sinema, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Kyrsten Sinema and the amnesia of the Great Civility Debate

The Great Civility Debate is back once again — this time spurred by liberal protesters confronting Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in an Arizona State University bathroom. As with the previous events spurring this debate, including the Virginia restaurant that asked Sarah Sanders to leave in 2018, the very valid question is how far is too far when it comes to petitioning our country’s leaders.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Protesters following Kyrsten Sinema into the bathroom undermined their efforts

You’d be hard pressed to find a Democrat or left-leaning person in the United States who isn’t currently tearing their hair out with frustration about Kyrsten Sinema – including, it seems, President Joe Biden himself.Once asked by reporters what she would say to her progressive colleagues who simply want to know where she stands, Sinema glibly replied that she was “in front of the elevators”. Pressed with the conundrum of how to get through to Sinema, who has seemed so-far unwilling even to engage with her colleagues or constituents, a group of youth organisers confronted the Arizona senator outside her...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confounding#Apple Pencil#Skull And Crossbones#Bisexual#Congress#Democrats#Nikes#Etsy
talesbuzz.com

Kyrsten Sinema scolded by activists in bathroom at ASU

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) was followed into the bathroom by a group of immigration activists who confronted her in her classroom while she was teaching at Arizona State University. Video shows activists follow the senator through an ASU hallway and continue to berate her as she goes into a bathroom...
ARIZONA STATE
Mic

With friends like these, no wonder people are yelling at Kyrsten Sinema

First and foremost, let's get this out of the way: I am personally of the mind that if someone is elected to high national office, they absolutely deserve to be yelled at all the time, no matter the circumstances. If a person holds the lives and wellbeing of millions of constituents in their hands, then a sincere haranguing is truly a small price to pay in exchange for that sort of unimaginable power and privilege — especially if that person has gone out of their way to make themselves as unavailable as possible to those same constituents who might otherwise go through more traditional channels to get their representative's attention.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Rolling Stone

Inside the Left’s Revenge Plot Against Kyrsten Sinema

WASHINGTON — Ro Khanna is fed up. The typically mild-mannered congressman from California isn’t trying to hide his frustration with the state of play in Congress over two key pieces of legislation, a trillion-dollar roads-and-bridges infrastructure bill and a far more sweeping $3.5 trillion package that contains most of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. The focus of Khanna’s irritation is a member of his own party, the centrist Senate Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. It is Sinema whom Khanna and many other Democrats believe is dragging out the negotiations over President Biden’s sweeping domestic policy without any end in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Kyrsten Sinema is no John McCain, try as she might

I’ve held off on criticizing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema since she entered office in 2018 largely because I’ve always agreed with her on one key point: a bipartisan approach to solving our country’s biggest problems is generally a good thing. The way I see it, our elected officials should wake up every morning and ask not […] The post Kyrsten Sinema is no John McCain, try as she might appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
InsideClimate News

With Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s Snubbing of the Democrats’ Reconciliation Plans, Environmental Advocates Ask, ‘Which Side Are You On?’

In Kyrsten Sinema’s 2009 book, Unite and Conquer: How to Build Coalitions That Win and Last, she described the necessity of working with Republicans so she could “get something done.”. But after months when Sen. Sinema (D-Ariz.) has defiantly snubbed a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that contains the bulk of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Joe Scarborough Rips Kyrsten Sinema’s Flippant Dodge on Reconciliation Bill: ‘Just Not Ready for Prime Time’

Joe Scarborough slammed Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for her refusal to say where she stands on reconciliation, which has the potential to blow up current congressional negotiations. Scarborough bashed both Democrats and Republicans for their squabbling as Congress faces the latest push to raise the U.S. debt ceiling. Scarborough warned...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Esquire

The Star of Wednesday's Episode of How Nothing Gets Done Is Senator Kyrsten Sinema

So, in Wednesday’s installment of How Nothing Gets Done, the starring role appears to be going to Senator Kyrsten Sinema, International Pest of Mystery. She seems to be enjoying her new position as a pointless partisan roadblock jamming up the agenda of a president. It admittedly takes a lot of work, if not much of a conscience. She met a few times with the president on Tuesday and, at the end of the day, she was still sabotaging the entire agenda without giving the slightest indication of why she’s doing it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Creepy Protesters Follow Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into Ladies’ Room & Continue Videoing While She’s in the Stall

Progressives are mad at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) — really, really mad — for her role in holding up a multi-trillion dollar spending bill, and one group of protesters was so annoyed at her, they thought it was ok to stalk her into a ladies’ room and continuing videoing her while she was in the stall, haranguing her about immigration reform and the infrastructure bill.
PROTESTS
AOL Corp

Voters have the answer for Democrats on spending

Democrats in Congress are arguing among themselves about whether to pass a massive spending bill, or merely a large one. They should listen to voters, who are pointing the way. A new Morning Consult poll asked voters what they think of the child tax credit Democrats expanded as part of...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy