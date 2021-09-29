A Comprehensive Review of Kyrsten Sinema's Powerfully Confounding Outfits
What makes Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema a fashion icon? A pop of fuchsia here, a pair of crutches there, a fit-n-flare silhouette always, a bomber jacket, a faux-leather bootie — all of these contribute to Sinema’s trailblazing style, of course, but nobody could pull it off quite like this waffling, frequently injured, ultramarathoning, first openly bisexual senator. She’s got that certain something, and I’m not talking about her Party City wig.www.gawker.com
Comments / 0