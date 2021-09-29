Kustra won’t run for office, but he will speak out about Idaho politics
Bob Kustra says he’s often asked about running for public office. Don’t count on it. Not in Idaho, anyway, he recently told Idaho EdNews. Yet Kustra still speaks out politically, and openly. The former Boise State University president and former lieutenant governor of Illinois hosts a weekly Boise State Public Radio show featuring an eclectic mix of influential authors. And he writes “whatever I want to” as a columnist for the Idaho Statesman.www.idahoednews.org
Comments / 0