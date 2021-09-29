CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Athena to Zeus: how to get around Athens

By Zora ONeill
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough modern Athens extends from the sea to the mountains, the city’s core, where most of the ancient sites cluster around the Acropolis, is compact and very walkable. Visitors without mobility issues on short visits may find they can get around the sights entirely on foot. But if you want...

