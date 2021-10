Mayor Michael Victorino (from left) signs Bill 101 on Tuesday establishing a 3 percent transient accommodations tax as Maui County Council Chairwoman Alice Lee and Council Vice Chairwoman Keani Rawlins-Fernandez look on. Hawaii has historically collected a transient accommodations tax from visitor lodgings statewide and distributed the funds among the counties. However, the state Legislature passed a bill earlier this year to remove the counties’ share of the TAT but allow the counties to create their own tax in addition to the 10.25 percent imposed by the state. The Maui County Council voted on Friday to approve the new 3 percent tax, which will take effect Nov. 1 and is expected to generate about $15 million in the current fiscal year.

