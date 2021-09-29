CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

SC postpones Bar exams anew

By William Depasupil, The Manila Times, Philippines
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Sep. 29—THE Supreme Court has again decided to move the 2021 Bar examination to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. "After considering the Covid-19 situation nationally and in all the testing sites, as well as receiving advice from various experts, the Supreme Court, after recommendation by the Bar [chairman], with an abundance of caution and to assure the highest level of safety for all the Bar applicants and personnel, decided to reset the Bar examination from November 2021 to January 16, 23, 30 and February 6, 2022," 2020/21 Bar examination chairman and Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said on Tuesday.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mindanao State University#Bar Examination#Anew#Sc#The Supreme Court#Bar Plus
Seattle Times

Idaho’s governor left the state. His lieutenant governor took power and banned state vaccine mandates.

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little left the state Tuesday. His second-in-command — empowered with executive authority in his absence — used that power to pick an old fight. As acting governor, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, a Republican, issued an executive order Tuesday afternoon banning state officials from requiring COVID-19 “vaccine passports” from new or current employees. Little quickly promised to undo McGeachin’s order as soon as he returned from touring the U.S.-Mexico border with a group of fellow Republican governors.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
deseret.com

The U.S. needs to prepare for another pandemic, expert says

The United States needs to prepare for the next pandemic, using the coronavirus pandemic as a lesson for whatever comes next, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb — who recently released a book titled “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and...
U.S. POLITICS
mediafeed.org

My ex forged my signature for a loan. Now what?

Q. My ex-husband signed my name to a home equity loan during our two-year divorce proceedings, arranging for two separate balloon payments that equal $45,000. I have no idea where that money went, and I was out of the country when the papers were signed. We had agreed to sell the home and split the profits, but now that he took that loan, there would be no profit on the sale. Can I refuse to sell the house?
RELATIONSHIPS
wallstreetwindow.com

The Biden Administration Has Introduced the Largest Permanent Increase of Food Stamps Ever. Is That Good or Bad? – Gary M. Galles

The Biden administration has just introduced the largest increase in the history of the food stamp program (now SNAP, for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program). It will increase benefits by an average of about 25 percent, adding roughly $20 billion a year to its budgetary cost. Some 42 million current recipients...
U.S. POLITICS
Action News Jax

AG hopes to press anew for struck-down Kentucky abortion law

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Kentucky's Republican attorney general laid out his strategy Wednesday to champion his state's embattled abortion law in court, calling his office the “last line of defense" for the measure that would block a second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said his first...
KENTUCKY STATE
AFP

US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law

A US federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a law that bans most abortions in Texas as part of a conservative drive to deny access to the procedure. The statute, which went into force on September 1, prohibits abortions as soon as a  heartbeat is detectable, usually at around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for cases of incest or rape. US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin granted the request from President Joe Biden's administration to block enforcement of the law pending further litigation, on grounds it violates the US constitution. Texas can appeal. In his 113-page ruling, Pitman said Texas officials had created an "unprecedented and aggressive scheme to deprive its citizens of a significant and well-established constitutional right."
TEXAS STATE
tribuneledgernews.com

Red flag laws are saving lives. They could save more

Alyssa Shaw’s job is to guide Seattle-area residents through what can be one of the most wrenching and complicated experiences of their lives: petitioning civil courts to temporarily take away the firearms of a loved one in a mental health crisis who may harm themselves or others. Washington state’s extreme...
LAW
The Independent

‘Time for talking is done’: US Capitol Police extract and arrest man from ‘suspicious’ vehicle outside Supreme Court

A man was taken into custody after the US Capitol Police ‘extracted’ him from a suspicious SUV illegally parked outside the Supreme Court building, in what witnesses described as a “controlled explosion”. Video from the scene showed a loud bang and smoke before officers rushed in to grab the man from the vehicle, who was identified as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin from Michigan. He was pulled to the floor, tied, and led away in custody with his hands behind his back.US Capitol Police’s deputy chief of operational services Jason Bell said officers responded after Mr Melvin illegally parked in front...
CONGRESS & COURTS
tribuneledgernews.com

Pay compression discussion planned

Oct. 7—Budgetary constraints over time have created a pay compression issue among Glynn County employees as market rates increased but their salaries didn't. Over time, new employees with less experience were being hired making more than long-term employees with more experience. County commissioners will be asked to support a compression...
POLITICS
tribuneledgernews.com

CJI-led Supreme Court bench hears Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Oct. 7—The Supreme Court on Thursday began hearing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people were killed after farmers' protests turned violent in the Uttar Pradesh district over the weekend. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana is hearing the matter. On October...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy