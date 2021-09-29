SC postpones Bar exams anew
Sep. 29—THE Supreme Court has again decided to move the 2021 Bar examination to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. "After considering the Covid-19 situation nationally and in all the testing sites, as well as receiving advice from various experts, the Supreme Court, after recommendation by the Bar [chairman], with an abundance of caution and to assure the highest level of safety for all the Bar applicants and personnel, decided to reset the Bar examination from November 2021 to January 16, 23, 30 and February 6, 2022," 2020/21 Bar examination chairman and Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said on Tuesday.www.tribuneledgernews.com
