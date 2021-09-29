CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield Preserve To Get No Thru Truck Signs

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsfield Preserve is finally getting its seven No Thru Truck signs. Former Board of Trustee member Christina Lirones has been petitioning for the inclusion of these signs in her neighborhood at every single meeting of the Board for months and months. According to both Pittsfield Township and the Washtenaw...

