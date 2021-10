Senator Dave Min announced that he would be introducing legislation in the next legislative session that would end all drilling in California state waters, including under existing leases. This legislation, which comes in response to the Orange County Oil Spill just off the coast of Huntington Beach, comes one day after Senator Min called for a ban on all drilling in federal waters off the coast of California. Senator Min is the first legislator across the country to propose such a ban at either the federal or state level in wake of the recent spill.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO