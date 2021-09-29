Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide

When developer Gust revealed Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk, it marked the start of a new storyline for the Atelier series. It also, at least initially, seemed like it might be a new start in other ways as well. Main character Ayesha was noticeably older than all of the heroines of the previous arc, and Gust was working to improve the visual quality of the game’s characters and landscapes. As someone who was increasingly (and frustratingly) outgrowing the franchise, I held out hope that Atelier Ayesha might be that reworking it’d desperately needed. In some ways, the game was indeed evolution—but it fell far short of revolution.

