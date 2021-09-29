Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide
In the same area where you find Southern Picnic Kid 1, walk across the flower bridge to reach the other side of the cliff. Swim down the vine to reach the ground level. Head north and walk left around the cliff to reach the spot of flowers on the ground. When you stand in the spot it'll sparkle; paint the spot to make the gift appear and collect the Gnome. For a detailed walkthrough on how to navigate through the Supper Woods, see our Chapter 1 - The Dark Forest walkthrough.www.ign.com
Comments / 0