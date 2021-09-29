CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the same area where you find Southern Picnic Kid 1, walk across the flower bridge to reach the other side of the cliff. Swim down the vine to reach the ground level. Head north and walk left around the cliff to reach the spot of flowers on the ground. When you stand in the spot it'll sparkle; paint the spot to make the gift appear and collect the Gnome. For a detailed walkthrough on how to navigate through the Supper Woods, see our Chapter 1 - The Dark Forest walkthrough.

IGN

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Wiki Guide

OK, real talk: the Rot Eater is probably going to be the easiest boss fight in the game. Why? Because you have a Rot Cloud on your side. Remember that Forest Tear we used to initiate the boss fight in the first place? It’s your new best friend...or rather, the Rot Cloud it gives you is.
IGN

Sable Wiki Guide

Sansee is a sandy region next to the Ewer Canyon. Complete The Ceremony quest but visiting Utarii at Burnt Oak Station. She'll have a short conversation with you and hand you a quest called A Stubborn Snag. Utarii needs you to fix a turbine. Meet Guard Eliisabet. Eliisabet is a...
Tales of Arise review

When developer Gust revealed Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk, it marked the start of a new storyline for the Atelier series. It also, at least initially, seemed like it might be a new start in other ways as well. Main character Ayesha was noticeably older than all of the heroines of the previous arc, and Gust was working to improve the visual quality of the game’s characters and landscapes. As someone who was increasingly (and frustratingly) outgrowing the franchise, I held out hope that Atelier Ayesha might be that reworking it’d desperately needed. In some ways, the game was indeed evolution—but it fell far short of revolution.
International Business Times

'Tales Of Arise' Gameplay Guide: How To Use Alphen

Alphen is the main character in “Tales of Arise” and is the first party member that players will have access to. Despite the apparent simplicity of his kit and playstyle, Alphen gives players plenty of room to be creative with their combos. As a deft swordsman, Alphen can assault enemies...
IGN

Mass Effect Wiki Guide

While the Argos Rho cluster is unlocked as soon as you acquire captaincy of the Normandy, the Gorgon system within it is initially unavailable. To unlock it, you need to complete the UNC: Listening Post Alpha and UNC: Listening Post Theta Side Quests, which are themselves only unlocked after you complete Noveria.
'Tales Of Arise' Guide: How To Use Shionne

'Tales Of Arise' Guide: How To Use Shionne

Shionne is a hybrid character who can bombard enemies with a plethora of ranged attacks and heal allies who get a little too injured. She can hold her own in a fight, but "Tales of Arise" players who want to try controlling her instead of Alphen may find themselves confused as to how she actually plays.
techraptor.net

A Tale of Bravery Brings Arthurian Tales To Life

Tabletop gaming is getting another crowdfunding curiosity: a narrative-driven dungeon crawler titled A Tale of Bravery developed by Sweden-based studio Barsark Entertainment. According to the official press release, A Tale of Bravery is set in Britain, 20 years after King Arthur was mortally wounded and taken to Avalon. The knights of the round table have been dissolved and the fabled castle of Camelot lies in ruins. Four adventurers will discover an ancient evil, and through their bravery, might be able to stop it.
WHYY

Handmade Tales

As a materials scientist, Anna Ploszajski was trained to analyze materials on a number of levels — their atomic structure, their chemical properties, their ability to conduct or resist electricity, their magnetism, hardness, ductility, and more. But Ploszajski quickly realized there was a hole in her knowledge — in terms...
Twinfinite

New World Guide Wiki

Amazon Games’ New World has finally arrived, bringing a supernatural, fantasy MMO to PC players around the world. This is the developer’s (and publisher’s) first outing into the world of AAA video games, and after a handful of betas that were received positively, there’s plenty of reason to check the game out for yourself, even if you’re not normally a fan of the genre.
IGN

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

Wardens are special Pokemon trainers in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Each Warden is tasked with looking after a special Noble Pokemon. Something is causing these Noble Pokemon to become enraged, fly into a frenzy, and becoming difficult to handle, so the Wardens may call upon you to assist them!. Warden Mai.
IGN

Wario Ware: Get it Together! Wiki Guide

Penny is the fourth character unlocked in the "post-game" section of WarioWare's Story mode. She becomes playable when you begin her special mini-game set "Penny's Mix". Penny is a flying character, sort of, who propels herself around the screen by shooting her water gun. Pressing the control stick any way to shoot water in that direction, which will cause Penny to fly in the opposite direction. You can press the ability button to freeze Penny in place, allowing you to shoot her water gun without moving.
International Business Times

'Tales Of Arise' Guide: How To Play As Kisara

“Tales of Arise’s” Kisara’s focus on defensive play does nothing to hinder her personal offensive ability, being able to chain together attacks as expertly as the other melee fighters in the party. Despite her heavy-looking equipment, she can effectively stagger and juggle enemies for extended combos and massive damage. Her...
International Business Times

'Tales Of Arise' Lord Vholran Boss Fight Guide

The fourth and final Renan lord boss fight in “Tales Of Arise” can be a little intimidating, considering how Lord Vholran single-handedly wiped out the party in a previous encounter. He is still very much capable of doing so, but with a little bit of skill and strategy, players will be able to take him out first.
pcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact Moonchase Tales Part 2 — Mondstadt cooking guide

We’re now at the Path of Gentle Breezes stage in Genshin Impact‘s Moonlight Merriment event. That means the activities will take us to Mondstadt. Here’s our Genshin Impact Moonchase Tales Part 2 guide to help you with the new tasks from the Cloud Retainer. Note: For more information about the...
cogconnected.com

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Review – A Colorful Tale

The artwork of the Fleischer Brothers and E.C. Segar has resonated with many, influencing a myriad of media. The googly-eyed characters and personified mundane objects have become a mainstay in the medium. Recently brought back into the limelight by the incredible CupheadCuphead, 1930s artwork has found new life and is a core component in Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan. Dripping with wholesome charm, is this voyage to the past a journey worth taking?
IGN

La Noche De La Muerte

This page of the IGN Wiki Guide & Walkthrough for Far Cry 6 contains a full guide for the story mission; La Noche De La Muerte. After the title cinematic, you’ll be prompted to enable any accessibility options. There are a wide range of options, so be sure to look through them thoroughly, as some even impact the player’s ability to spot enemies, collectibles, and more.
IGN

How to unlock Guapo

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about unlocking Guapo, the attack crocodile who serves as the first Amigo you can get in the game. Unlocking Guapo is done as part of the third Operation Mission in the game: Juan of a Kind. As such, he'll be the first Amigo players will attain, and every player will get him automatically.
