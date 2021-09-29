Allentown’s Hummus House, a popular spot for vegans and Middle Eastern food fans, moving to larger spot in Bethlehem

The Hummus House, which opened in 2014 at 1502 W. Chew St. in Allentown, is planning to move in early November to 510 E. Third St. in south Bethlehem. The business will continue to operate out of its original Allentown space until the transition is complete. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call

A family-run eatery known for its modern twists on classic Middle Eastern dishes is making moves in the Lehigh Valley.

The Hummus House, which opened in 2014 at 1502 W. Chew St. in Allentown, is planning to move in early November to 510 E. Third St. in south Bethlehem, according to employee Anthony Hechme, son of owner Albert Hechme.

The business will continue to operate out of its original Allentown space until the transition is complete.

“We’re currently offering just take-out, but we do have tables outside when the weather’s nice,” Anthony said. “At the new spot, we will have seating inside for around 40 people.”

The Hummus House, featuring recipes that have been passed down through the Hechme family for generations, serves Middle Eastern cuisine like arnabit (roasted cauliflower), hand-rolled grape leaves and fattoush and tabouleh salads, along with a variety of vegan and vegetarian dishes and gourmet sandwiches featuring Boar’s Head meats and Italian bread delivered daily.

Popular selections include the falafel cheesesteak, hummus falafel panini and Beyond Meat cheesesteak, Anthony said.

Other menu highlights include a Beyond Burger, chicken cheesesteak (regular and vegan), Buffalo cauliflower burrito, shawarma panini (beef, chicken or lamb) and baklava (regular and vegan).

The business’ namesake dish is available in several varieties, including roasted garlic hummus, roasted red pepper hummus and sun-dried tomato hummus.

“The menu’s getting revamped for our new location,” Anthony said. “We’re keeping the most popular items and we’re taking off some of the unpopular items. We’re definitely keeping our vegan mac and cheese as that’s something people definitely come here to get. We won the Lehigh Valley Vegan s’MAC Down competition twice.”

The Hummus House, which is hiring for all positions, will be located near Starbucks and El Jefe’s Taqueria in its new space in south Bethlehem.

To stay up-to-date on the business’ move, follow The Hummus House’s social media pages, facebook.com/hummushousepa and instagram.com/thehummushousepa .