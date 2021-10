ELIZABETHTOWN – A missing woman has been located. Thanks in part to the help that was received through the numerous tips received from the public and dilligent work by police, the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department reported that 46-year-old Nicole Gill-Schlegel, who had been reported missing by her family, was located and safely returned home on Saturday, September 11th. She had not been seen by her family since August 31st.

