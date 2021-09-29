Amazon’s Astro robot is a suicidal privacy nut job
Amazon’s pricey Astro robot appears to have issues with privacy and is so depressed that it will ignore the existence of stairs and chuck itself down them. Motherboard claims to have got its paws on internal video recordings and documents related to Amazon’s Astro robot. The report cites multiple insiders who are said to have been developers on the Astro project, quoting allegations related to the robot’s performance privacy.fudzilla.com
