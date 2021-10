Story went 4-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Wednesday's 10-5 win over Washington. The shortstop appears set to end the year on a hot run, as he's gone 7-for-11 with three walks, a home run and a double in his last three games. Story's hits Wednesday were all singles, but the four-hit effort lifted his slash line to .253/.331/.477 through 586 plate appearances. He's added 24 home runs, 19 stolen bases, 74 RBI and 88 runs scored as one of Colorado's best hitters even in a somewhat disappointing season by his standards.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO