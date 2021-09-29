‘Wonka’: Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins & Rowan Atkinson Join Timothee Chalamet In Paul King’s Prequel Film

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman will be playing in the new upcoming Timothee Chalamet Willy Wonka reboot titled Wonka. When the Best Actress for 2018 was announced at the Academy Awards, a lot of people had their money on either Glenn Close or Lady Gaga to win so when Olivia Colman took the trophy, many people were in awe. It wasn’t that she didn’t deserve it. On the contrary, she was phenomenal in her film from that year, The Favourite. It was just an unexpected upset in a year which showcased many great films. Now, the elegant and wonderful actress will be starring in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel Wonka which should bring a new generation of movie-goers inside the tale of the legendary candy man who is being portrayed by Chalamet, one of the hottest young actors of his generation.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO