‘Wonka’: Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins & Rowan Atkinson Join Timothee Chalamet In Paul King’s Prequel Film

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears that not even Tim Burton’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is going to derail the future of the ‘Wonka’ franchise. Recently, it was announced that Timothee Chalamet and “Paddington” filmmaker Paul King are going to reinvent the candymaker in a new prequel film, simply titled “Wonka.” And now, we have a better idea of the other actors that will help round out the cast.

film-book.com

WONKA: Oscar Winner Olivia Colman Comes On Board Upcoming Reboot

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman will be playing in the new upcoming Timothee Chalamet Willy Wonka reboot titled Wonka. When the Best Actress for 2018 was announced at the Academy Awards, a lot of people had their money on either Glenn Close or Lady Gaga to win so when Olivia Colman took the trophy, many people were in awe. It wasn’t that she didn’t deserve it. On the contrary, she was phenomenal in her film from that year, The Favourite. It was just an unexpected upset in a year which showcased many great films. Now, the elegant and wonderful actress will be starring in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel Wonka which should bring a new generation of movie-goers inside the tale of the legendary candy man who is being portrayed by Chalamet, one of the hottest young actors of his generation.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Oscar-Winner Olivia Colman To Reportedly Star In Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Olivia Colman’s future in the Marvel world appears to be bright. According to Murphy’s Multiverse, the actress’s character is allegedly set to make her debut in Marvel’s Secret Invasion. The upcoming Disney+ series will include Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. The pair would be reprising their roles as Nick...
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Timothee Chalamet Begins Production on 'Wonka,' Full Cast Revealed!

Production has officially begun in London on Wednesday (September 29) on the upcoming Charlie and The Chocolate Factory prequel movie Wonka!. Timothee Chalamet is of course starring in the new film from Warner Bros as the titular character, a young Willy Wonka. Paddington‘s Paul King is directing the feature, which...
MOVIES
/Film

Wonka Begins Production, Keeps Getting More Interesting With Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins On Board

I remain extremely skeptical about "Wonka," the Willy Wonka origin story that will star Timothée Chalamet as a hot young Wonka who f**ks. And yet ... the movie has drawn some serious talent. For one thing, Paul King, who helmed the wonderful "Paddington" movies, is directing. And now, "Wonka" has added some exciting cast members: Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, and Olivia Colman. This new casting news comes with the announcement that principal photography on the pic has officially begun, with a 2023 release date in sight. But the question remains: do we really need another Willy Wonka movie? And does it need to be a prequel? I'm inclined to say no, but I'll be happy to be proven wrong in the end.
MOVIES
Person
Rowan Atkinson
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Timothee Chalamet
Person
Sally Hawkins
vitalthrills.com

Wonka, Starring Timothée Chalamet, Starts Filming

Principal photography has begun on Warner Bros. Pictures’ Wonka, with Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (upcoming Dune, Call Me By Your Name) in the titular role, under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Paul King (the Paddington films). Oscar-nominated producer David Heyman (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood), who produced the Harry...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Production Begins on Willy Wonka’s Origin Film, “Wonka”

United Press International reports that production for Wonka has kicked off in the United Kingdom. The film will tell Willy Wonka’s origin story and will star 25-year-old Beautiful Boy and Dune star Timothée Chalamet as the titular character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has announced that Rowan Atkinson,...
MOVIES
uncrazed.com

New Cast Members Announced For Prequel ‘Wonka’

Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins are the latest stars to join the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka. The three Hollywood A-listers join star Timothée Chalamet, who will portray the titular chocolatier, Willy Wonka. Other castmates include Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Rakhee Thakrar, Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, Matt Lucas, and Rich Fulcher.
MOVIES
IGN

Willy Wonka Reboot Cast Revealed As Filming Begins

Warner Bros. has revealed the cast for the upcoming Willy Wonka reboot, which is simply titled "Wonka." Shooting has also begun on the project. Timothee Chalamet will star in the film as Willy Wonka. He'll be joined by Mr. Bean himself, Rowan Atkinson, along with Keegan Michael-Key. The rest of the cast announced today includes Jim Carter, Mathew Baynton, Olivia Colman, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Sally Hawkins, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Colin O’Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar, and Ellie White.
MOVIES
Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
Literary Hub

Want to watch Olivia Colman perform a brand new lecture by Elena Ferrante?

Yes! I do. You probably do, too. Well, starting today, as part of the International Literature Festival Utrecht, you can indeed stream video of the utterly delightful Olivia Colman reading a brand new lecture by Elena Ferrante (as translated by Ann Goldstein; the lecture will also be available in Dutch and the original Italian). All for the low, low price of five pounds British sterling!
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Olivia Colman (‘The Lost Daughter’): From a surprise Emmy to another surprise Oscar? She’s rising in our odds

If there’s one thing we should know by now, it’s never to underestimate Olivia Colman at an awards show. She was a surprise Oscar winner for “The Favourite,” and she was recently a surprise Emmy winner for “The Crown.” Well, she’s got another chance at Oscar for her role in Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter,” and she’s been gradually climbing in our odds. As of this writing Colman ranks seventh for Best Actress with 14/1 odds based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. So she’s not quite among the top five predicted nominees yet, but...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Willy Wonka Prequel Adds A Trio Of Big Names To The Cast

On paper, the idea of a Willy Wonka prequel is about as creatively bankrupt as it gets, but Warner Bros. will be looking to launch one last franchise out of the beloved Roald Dahl character before the writer’s entire back catalogue migrates to Netflix, after the streamer picked it up in a huge deal the other week.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Timothée Chalamet to star as Willy Wonka in ‘Chocolate Factory’ prequel

Roald Dahl’s best story, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” was a 2005 movie. It comes again. Olivia Colman, who does Brit-type films, joins Timothée Chalamet in it. The thing takes place before “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”. It’s about a young Willy Wonka. Chalamet plays him in this new film,...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka Movie Has Added A MonsterVerse Star And Many More

With Roald Dahl’s original Charlie and the Chocolate Factory story having been adapted for film twice, the next time we see Willy Wonka on the big screen, he’ll be different than traditionally depicted. Warner Bros’ upcoming Wonka will wind the clock back to follow along with a younger version of the character, who will be played by Dune’s Timothée Chalamet. Just a few weeks after it was announced that Keegan-Michael Key will participate in the Willy Wonka prequel, now many other cast members have been revealed, including MonsterVerse actress Sally Hawkins.
MOVIES
townandcountrymag.com

Timothée Chalamet Will Play a Young Willy Wonka In A New Origin Story Movie

One of the most iconic children's literary characters of all time, Willy Wonka, has been brought to life on the big screen a handful of memorable times—there was Gene Wilder's definitive portrayal in 1971's Willy Wonka, and Johnny Depp's divisive 2005 interpretation. Now, Timothée Chalamet is taking over the role in Wonka, a brand new take that's described as a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Crown and Downton Abbey stars join Willy Wonka prequel movie

Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka prequel movie has signed up a number of huge names. Wonka, which will see the Dune star portray the chocolate maker in his younger years, has added The Crown's Olivia Colman, Downton Abbey's Jim Carter, Paddington's Sally Hawkins and Mr Bean himself, Rowan Atkinson. Also on...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Former Dune Actor James McAvoy Shares The Piece Of Advice He’d Give To Current Dune Actor Timothee Chalamet Or Anyone In A Sci-Fi Film

Lovers of Dune have gone through multiple adaptations of the beloved book series, but Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is poised to be closer to the source compared to David Lynch’s 1984 version. That said, adapting the books comes with a certain amount of weight, especially in meeting fans’ expectations. So, there’s quite a bit of pressure for Villeneuve and the film’s cast. If anyone knows the pressure associated with a Dune adaptation, it is X-Men: Apocalypse star James McAvoy. With the latest Dune adaptation weeks away from arriving in theaters, McAvoy had some keen advice for the current Dune actors, as well as other sci-fi stars.
MOVIES
Fandango

This Week in Movie News: Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins to Co-Star in Willy Wonka Prequel, Stanley Tucci Joins Whitney Houston Biopic and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Wonka and the Oscar-caliber actresses: As if the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory prequel wasn’t already prestigious enough with Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, the cast has added some more Oscar-caliber talents. According to Deadline, Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman (The Favourite, Netflix’s The Crown) and two-time Oscar-nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, Blue Jasmine) joined the ensemble cast. Hawkins reunites with Paddington writer/director, Paul King, for the Roald Dahl-inspired project. And Mr. Bean himself, Rowan Atkinson, will also have a role in the musical. Wonka is now shooting in the UK and is set for release on March 17, 2023.
MOVIES

