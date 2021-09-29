CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hill South sweeps Oak Park on senior night

By Tanner Cobb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third straight home match, the Park Hill South volleyball team came out on top when the Panthers swept Oak Park on senior night on Sept. 23. The first two sets were similar between the Panthers and Northmen as the game began with some back-and-forth play until Park Hill South extended its lead in the back half to win the set. In the first set, there were four ties and five lead changes early until the Panthers broke a 5-5 tie and took an eventual 25-12 win.

