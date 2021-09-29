CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

Blue Jays fall short in KCI thriller

By Tanner Cobb
plattecountycitizen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Platte football team was inches away from snapping a decade-long losing streak to East Buchanan on Friday, Sept. 24. In a highly anticipated contest between a pair of undefeated KCI Conference football teams, a missed PAT kick that hit the uprights by the Blue Jays with 4:56 remaining was the deciding factor. The West Platte football hasn’t beaten East Buchanan since 2010 and the streak continued when a late go-ahead score by the Bulldogs gave them a 21-20 victory.

