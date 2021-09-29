Bell leads Trojans' to fourth consecutive victory

STEVENS POINT – The SPASH Panthers hosted Wisconsin Valley Conference (WVC) rival Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on Sept. 17 and earned their fourth consecutive win after defeating Wisconsin Rapids, 24-6. The first quarter was a battle of defenses as both teams shut their opponent’s offense down. The second quarter started off the same until quarterback, Riley Warzynski was able to find Danny Zdroik for a 2-yard pass and the Panther’s first touchdown in the game. The Panther kicker added an extra point and then made a 31-yard field goal to end the first half, with SPASH leading 10-0. In the third quarter, Warzynksi connected with Quinton Martin, who scored on a 36-yard gain followed with a Saeger extra point. Wisconsin Rapids answered later in the quarter with a touchdown pass from their quarterback, Teal Lucas, to receiver Austin Junemann. Their two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

