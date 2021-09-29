CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell leads Trojans' to fourth consecutive victory

By Tanner Cobb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trojan football team has reached the halfway point of the fall season and Park Hill is sitting at a 4-1 record, including four straight victories. The latest victim to fall to the Trojans was Lee’s Summit on Friday, Sept. 24. Park Hill led by as much as 20 points in the second half and won 30-22.

