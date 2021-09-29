CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, NH

Four credit unions launch challenger bank for low-income people

By Frank Gargano
American Banker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour regional credit unions have come together to establish the all-digital banking cooperative Dora Financial LLC. The $5 billion-asset Service Credit Union in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, announced in a press release on Tuesday that Dora, which gets its name from credit union pioneer Dora Maxwell and was publicly launched at the 2021 Inclusiv Virtual Conference earlier this month, has a goal of financial inclusion for people with low to moderate incomes who don’t currently use mainstream banking services. (Inclusiv is the new name of the National Federation of Community Development Credit Unions.)

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Top Auto Loans Companies For People With Low Income & Bad Credit Score

Here is some good news for you — you can get an auto loan despite your bad credit score. Now, you can say goodbye to your old car that makes those concerning sounds. Companies will grant a car loan to people with bad credit scores because a car loan is a form of a secured loan. This means the car you will purchase will act as collateral if you default on your loan.
CREDITS & LOANS
American Banker

California will study feasibility of public banking option for consumers

California will establish a commission to analyze the feasibility of offering fee-free bank accounts to consumers — the latest salvo in a long-running statewide push for public banking. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Monday to establish the commission, which will be required to finish its analysis by July 1,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Portsmouth, NH
Business
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Marlborough, NH
American Banker

Citizens joins list of banks helping customers avoid overdraft fees

Citizens Financial Group has launched a feature designed to help customers avoid overdraft fees, joining a growing roster of banks that are weaning themselves from that revenue stream. Citizens Peace of Mind automatically reverses overdraft fees if customers deposit or transfer enough money to bring their accounts to a positive...
CREDITS & LOANS
American Banker

Most Powerful Women in Banking: No. 17, BMO Financial Group's Ernie Johannson

Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking. BMO Financial Group customers embraced a new product that rewarded them for saving money, just as the research suggested they would. But the level of enthusiasm from bank employees marketing the Savings Reward account surprised Erminia “Ernie” Johannson. “They made it successful,”...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banking Services#Mobile Banking#Dora Financial Llc#Inclusiv#Usalliance Financial#Americans#Service Cu#At Service Credit Union
American Banker

Most Powerful Women in Banking: No. 24, Centric Financial's Patricia Husic

Patricia Husic knew it would be more complicated for Centric Financial to make Paycheck Protection Program loans to noncustomers. It would take more time to verify the identities of business owners and open new accounts, all while handling the high demand from customers. But Husic also believed that Centric, where...
SMALL BUSINESS
osidenews.com

Anna Lisby, SVP, San Diego County Credit Union Named a Credit Union Rock Star by the Credit Union National Association

Award recognizes outstanding leaders making an impact in the credit union movement. San Diego CA— San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®), one of Southern California’s largest locally-owned financial institutions, is proud to announce that SDCCU Senior Vice President of Finance, Anna Lisby, was named a 2021 Credit Union Rock Star by the Credit Union National Association. The awards program recognizes those in the credit union field who demonstrate innovation, passion and creativity in making the credit union movement a better and more interesting place.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
American Banker

Texas Trust Credit Union CFO announces retirement

David Pickney, chief financial officer of Texas Trust Credit Union, will retire from his position this year. Pickney first joined the Arlington, Texas-based credit union in 2010, and has since gone on to direct and manage the $1.7 billion-asset credit union’s financial planning and accounting teams, which include commercial lending, information technology, risk management and others.
ARLINGTON, TX
crowdfundinsider.com

India’s Federal Bank to Launch Contactless Credit Card With NPCI

Federal Bank RuPay Signet credit cardholders will gain access to offers and deals across categories including travel, food and dining, shopping, sports, entertainment and lifestyle. The offers include Amazon gift vouchers as welcome benefits, reward points, buy one get one free offers at INOX, complimentary membership programs, Swiggy vouchers, and free lounge access at domestic and international airports. The card is presently offered to existing bank customers.
CREDITS & LOANS
Credit Union Times

CFPB Finds Credit Unions Write Shorter Credit Card Agreements

A CFPB report found the top 20 issuers of credit cards write agreements that are significantly longer than other banks and credit unions, but their prose is simpler. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau uses the same rule of thumb used by crotchety city editors to berate genius new reporters fresh out of college: Write for a reader with an eighth-grade education.
CREDITS & LOANS
tucson.com

Tucson-area banks, credit unions strong as pandemic lingers

Banks and credit unions across Southern Arizona and the nation remained strong in the second quarter, with many banks rolling back big loan-loss reserves they made in the face of the pandemic, according to the latest report by Florida-based Bauer Financial. Southern Arizona banks and credit unions maintained their Bauer...
TUCSON, AZ
Omaha.com

Union Bank and Trust

Union Bank & Trust Hires Al-Rashid, Bertsch, and Sutera Rod Al-Rashid Bob Bertsch John Sutera Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently welcomed Rod Al-Rashid, Bob Bertsch, and John Sutera as Senior Wealth Advisors to their Omaha Wealth Management team. Each of them are focused predominantly on cultivating and maintaining holistic financial relationships with high-net-worth individuals and families, primarily within the Omaha area. "It's exciting to add not one or two, but three talented, experienced wealth management experts to our growing Omaha team. We look forward to serving more families and businesses and helping them achieve their financial goals," said Tom Weinandt, Union Bank's Omaha president. Al-Rashid graduated with Honors with a BS degree in Accounting, Finance, Banking & Financial Markets from the University of Nebraska - Omaha. He holds designations as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and Certified Trust & Financial Advisor (CTFA) and comes to UBT following a 27-year career at Wells Fargo. Al-Rashid is currently a board member of the Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation as well as a member of the Omaha Estate Planning Council, CFA Society of Nebraska, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and the Association of Investment Management and Research (AIMR). Bertsch earned his Finance degree from the University of Iowa and his Juris Doctor degree from Creighton's School of Law. He joins UBT after a 29-year career at Wells Fargo, where he most recently was the Managing Director of the Wells Fargo Private Bank in Omaha. Bertsch currently serves on the Goodwill Omaha Board of Directors. Sutera earned his BS in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. He has an extensive wealth management background, having worked within the financial services industry for the past 30 years, the last 14 of which were spent at Wells Fargo. Sutera has been very active with many charitable organizations and is presently an Executive Board Member for Skutt Catholic High School. Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska's NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.9 billion and trust assets of $44.0 billion as of June 30, 2021.
OMAHA, NE
Credit Union Times

Iowa Credit Union Plans to Buy 126-Year-Old Wisconsin Bank

The $2.6 billion Dupaco Community Credit Union Dubuque, Iowa, said Thursday it agreed to buy the $182 million Home Savings Bank in Madison, Wis. The boards of directors of both financial institutions have approved the proposed all-cash deal, which is structured as a purchase and assumption. Financial terms were not disclosed.
MADISON, WI
American Banker

NCUA banned four former credit union employees in September

The National Credit Union Administration prohibited four individuals from engaging in any of the activities of a federally insured financial institution. Johnnie Earl Harrell, Jr, who is a former employee of the $95 million-asset Welcome Federal Credit Union in Morrisville, North Carolina, is forbidden from participating in any and all affairs of an insured depository institution, the NCUA said Thursday. Harrell, according to agency filings, was accused of engaging in or participating in unsafe or unsound practices with WFCU and led the credit union to suffer financial loss.
MORRISVILLE, NC
American Banker

Credit Unions and the Future of CRE Lending: A Chat with Moody’s Analytics Experts

The commercial real estate asset class has proven to be resilient throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain sectors like multifamily and warehouse/distribution/logistics have arguably even benefited from the economic and demographic uncertainty during this volatile period. How can credit unions take advantage of these opportunities in CRE, while carefully managing the associated risks?
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy