Independence, MO

Independence Police Foundation triples fundraising goal

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Independence Police Foundation's fundraising effort on behalf of fallen Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans family has far exceeded its goal. After the 22-year-old officer was killed two weeks ago in the line of duty, the nonprofit organization initially pledged to raise $10,000 to assist the family with expenses. The day of Madrid-Evans' funeral last Friday, the foundation revealed that it had more than tripled the goal. More than $30,000 has been raised and distributed to help his family with various expenses.

