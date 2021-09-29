Bowling Green's much-improved defense headlined by experienced secondary

BOWLING GREEN — The Mid-American Conference football schedule is heating up, and after a monstrous upset victory at Minnesota, the Bowling Green State University Falcons don’t have much time to rest.

Looming is preseason MAC East Division favorite Kent State and its high-voltage offense directed by first team All-MAC quarterback Dustin Crum. The Falcons were torched by Crum and Co. last season, surrendering 667 yards of offense, including 372 through the air, in a 62-24 defeat.

Don’t expect the same result in Kent, Ohio, on Saturday.

Head coach Scot Loeffler’s secondary is on fire — the good kind, for a change — and has been getting better as the season has progressed.

More than enough has been said about how young BGSU’s team is, but the secondary has been a bright spot, led by upperclassmen. Three of four starters in the secondary are seniors, and one is a junior.

“I came in to just try to help the younger guys to do the right things, really,” senior cornerback Devin Taylor said. “Coaches tell me the program is on a rebuild, but it’s on the right path.”

Taylor transferred from Virginia Tech in August. He played in 10 games and started in eight for the Hokies, and he accumulated 55 tackles, two interceptions, and four pass breakups in 2020 with the Hokies.

Taylor has been one of the lynchpins in the Falcons’ secondary. He broke up three passes in Week 1 at Tennessee, nearly equaling his total from the previous season, and has four total this season in four games. He has made two key plays in recent weeks for the Falcons. In Week 3 against Murray State, Taylor laid a big hit on a receiver that jarred the ball loose and caused a turnover deep in opposing territory.

Then, at Minnesota, Taylor secured one of two key interceptions off Golden Gophers QB Tanner Morgan with 2:13 to play that helped BGSU seal its upset victory.

Also making a heavy impact is Kansas transfer Davon Ferguson. The senior safety is the only player in the nation to total 30-plus tackles, two-plus sacks, and four passes defended. Ferguson ranks first in the MAC with 5.2 solo tackles per game.

"He's a very explosive playmaker," Kent State coach Sean Lewis said during his weekly press conference.

Senior safety Sy Dabney had a career-best 10 tackles at Tennessee, and his blocked punt against South Alabama resulted in a safety early in the first quarter. Junior safety Jordan Anderson hauled in the game-sealing interception for the Falcons at Minnesota.

“I practice with those guys every day, so I know what they’re capable of,” Taylor said. “It’s definitely a good Kent State team that we’re about to play, so just got to take it one day at a time and get prepared.”

Morgan was limited to five completions on 13 attempts for 59 yards and the two interceptions on the final two passing attempts of the game. Matters were not made easier for the Golden Gophers as starting receiver Chris Autman-Ball left the game with an injury in the first quarter, but the Falcons still sacked Morgan four times — Ferguson got to him twice — and forced a fumble.

BGSU’s defense ranks second in the MAC with 321 yards allowed per game, and the Falcons have the second-best passing defense with 148.3 yards allowed per game this year. They’re tied for third in the MAC as a unit with 12 sacks, and the secondary has tallied five interceptions, which is second in the MAC.

“Watching them go from puppies to older guys is awesome,” Loeffler said after the Minnesota game. “We got to get old. I keep saying it, and I believe it. Old teams win. We need to get old, keep developing, keep coaching, keep loving, keep being disciplined.”