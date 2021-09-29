CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Bode Wilde loaned to Swedish team from New York Islanders

By Erica Commisso
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wv8o6_0cBvTm3s00

For a time, the New York Islanders’ organization–and fans alike–were excited about the prospect they had in Bode Wilde. He’s a talented 200-foot player who plays a strong defensive game, which would fit perfectly in the Isles’ organization.

Especially with the loss of Nick Leddy , speculation that Wilde would finally see NHL ice time ran rampant. He was a second-round pick in 2018 (41st overall), and is a smart, young player who already shows signs of extreme poise. He’s got high hockey IQ and can read plays well, is a big body (he stands at 6’3″, 192 pounds) and has a heck of a shot.

But, Bode Wilde did not join the New York Islanders’ training camp this year. After general manager Lou Lamoriello made very public statements that the entire Isles NHL roster was vaccinated, he told New York Post reporter Mollie Walker that he would not allow any unvaccinated player to join the squad.

Lamoriello then continued his conversation with Walker, noting that there was a single minor league player who would not get vaccinated, and that said player would be playing elsewhere for the 2021-2022 NHL season. He did not name the player at the time but, when Wilde did not join training camp, speculation suggested he was the lone unvaccinated player.

Bode Wilde responds to New York Islanders’ vaccine stance

The Montreal-born, 21-year old defenseman then took to Twitter and Instagram to air his grievances , replying to comments made by others with a sentiment that he was “hoping [his] human rights are enough to let [him] play.” Soon after, his accounts went private.

On Tuesday, the New York Islanders announced that Bode Wilde would be on loan to Swedish club Vasterviks IK, fulfilling Lamoriello’s promise. While Wilde may be a promising prospect, Lou Lamoriello is notorious for having very strict rules when running organization–rules that he demands be followed and respected. It doesn’t seem shocking that Wilde was sent away for refusing to comply to the rules.

Bode Wilde is not the only unvaccinated player in the league. The NHL noted that there are still 10 or 15 unvaccinated players in the league. But he is not the only one who is seeing consequences. William Nylander admitted that he was not fully vaccinated, but would be before the season started. Tyler Bertuzzi remains unvaccinated for the Detroit Red Wings, calling it a “life choice.” And while he is still in the Red Wings’ training camp, he is currently unable to play in any away games in Canada, as per country and league policies. Zac Rinaldo is unwelcome at the Columbus Blue Jackets’ training camp because he, too, is not vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00j5EJ_0cBvTm3s00 Also Read:
NHL power rankings: Avs edge Lightning for No. 1, Kraken debut near top

Each unvaccinated player (though it’s unclear if Bode Wilde falls into this category) is subject to a fine of up to $400,000 as a means of reprimand by the league. But, as fans well know, Lou Lamoriello has been a strong, strict leader since well before the pandemic.

Lamoriello spent the majority of his career as the general manager of the New Jersey Devils and, when social media became popular, did not allow the players to use public profiles. He also has strict policies regarding hair length, beards and the numbers on jerseys (they can’t be too high, with few exceptions). He carried these policies and mandates throughout his time in Toronto and, now, in New York, though those with social media profiles before his presence in the organization grandfathered them in, though many seem to use them a lot less.

It doesn’t seem that shocking that Lamoriello did not like that Bode Wilde refused to acknowledge his policies, and sent him away as a result. It has long been the Lamoriello way, and now Wilde will be watching this season’s Islanders games from Sweden.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Islanders: Bode Wilde Is Not Attending Training Camp

Bode Wilde will not be attending training camp with the New York Islanders. Today, the Islanders released their training camp roster and while almost everyone who was expected to attend was there, Wilde was the lone name missing. It doesn’t take a detective to figure out why Wilde isn’t in...
NHL
fullpresscoverage.com

New York Islanders Are Going All-In This Season

As NHL training camps open up, one team to keep an eye on is the New York Islanders. The Islanders came within one game of making the Stanley Cup Final in 2021 losing out to the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning. And who knows what would have happened if they made it to the Stanley Cup Final. Most likely the Islanders would have beaten the Montreal Canadiens, but one will never. However, this season the Islanders are coming into the motivated and hungry to hoist the Stanley Cup as you can see by their moves they are going all in.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Islanders loan unvaccinated defenceman Bode Wilde to Vasterviks IK in Sweden

Editor's note: With overwhelming consistency, research has shown vaccinations against COVID-19 are safe and effective. Residents of Canada who are looking to learn more about vaccines, or the country's pandemic response, can find up-to-date information on Canada's public health website. The New York Islanders announced on Tuesday that they are...
NHL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jack Eichel’s plan drops big hint on future with Sabres

Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres remain at odds over how exactly the team’s captain should medically address his injury. While nothing on that front has been settled, Eichel is rumored to be going to Buffalo for a pre-training camp physical, according to The Associated Press (h/t John Wawrow of The Hockey News).
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
chatsports.com

Islanders podcast: How new defenseman fit in the team

The New York Islanders will be bringing two new faces on the blueline that are going to be part of the NHL squad or hope to be part of the NHL squad in some way. The two names I’m talking about here are Zdeno Chara and Erik Gustafsson. (Of course, there are other names that are new but we focused on these two.)
NHL
CBS Boston

Report: Brooklyn Nets Losing Hope That Kyrie Irving Will Get Vaccinated, Putting Playing Status In Question

BOSTON (CBS) — The Brooklyn Nets once hoped that Kyrie Irving would get vaccinated. The Brooklyn Nets, however, are losing hope. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Twitter on Tuesday night that the Nets “remain unclear on All-Star guar Kyrie Irving’s ultimate intentions to get vaccinated.” Wojnarowski added that “there had been previous optimism Irving would get vaccinated and fulfill local mandates, but that hope is waning.” There had been previous optimism Irving would get vaccinated and fulfill local mandates, but that hope is waning and Irving’s continued resistance to vaccination has Nets preparing for possibility they’ll be without him for home practices...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Zac Rinaldo
Person
Nick Leddy
Person
William Nylander
nyihockeynow.com

5 Players to Watch as New York Islanders Open Training Camp

The New York Islanders hit the ice for the first day of training camp Thursday morning as they look to march back to the Stanley Cup Semifinals and eventually the Stanley Cup Final. Most of the roster from last season is returning for this season and there are a few...
NHL
elitesportsny.com

New York Islanders release training camp roster

High hopes for the Islanders as they open their new barn. The 2021-22 season is beginning for the National Hockey League. A few teams have high hopes of winning a championship this season, and the New York Islanders are among those who think they could win the Stanley Cup on a few short months.
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

New York Islanders Requiring Vaccination or Negative COVID Test to Attend Games

The New York Islanders will be requiring fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend home games this season, UBS Arena announced. Fans ages 5 and up will be required to present proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test, the arena announced on social media. It confirmed an early report by ESPN that the Islanders would be one of eight teams requiring either or to attend home games.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish#The New York Islanders#Isles Nhl#New York Post#Vasterviks Ik
chatsports.com

2021-22 New York Islanders Preview: Future Stanley Cup Champions

Year after year, the New York Islanders and Barry Trotz have fought their way through the postseason only to lose twice in two years to the eventual Stanley Cup Champions. The Tampa Bay Lightning are gearing up for a three-peat, but the Isles’ largely unchanged identity and roster, plus a return to form for their captain could mean that it’s finally their time for the Cup.
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders Open Thread - Preseason Game #1

The New York Rangers return to action this evening as they take on the New York Islanders in the first game of the preseason schedule. The Rangers will be going with a bit of a split lineup tonight with the likes of Alexis Lafreniere, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Vitali Kravtsov, Filip Chytil, Adam Fox, and Nils Lundkvist headlining the roster.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers appear ready to debut new top line tonight against Islanders

The New York Rangers will be in preseason action tonight against division rivals New York Islanders. Although the lineup is yet to be official, today’s practice lines indicate that fans will get the first look at a revamped top line. As has been shown so far in camp, Mika Zibanejad...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Bode Wilde Loaned To Vasterviks IK

The New York Islanders have loaned prospect Bode Wilde to Vasterviks IK in Sweden for the upcoming season. Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello explained earlier this month that one unvaccinated player in the organization would be loaned overseas, and as Arthur Staple of The Athletic tweeted last week, Wilde appears to be that player.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Sweden
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Instagram
chatsports.com

Why New York Football Fans Should Hop On The Islanders Bandwagon

New York football sucks. Both the New York Giants and New York Jets are tied for the worst record in the NFL since the start of 2017. And don’t give me anything about Buffalo being a New York team, anything north of the Bronx doesn’t count as New York sports.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Hockey Preview: New York Islanders

Are you ready? We’re back to the 82-game regular season format, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a roller coaster of emotions every season because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses while the bad ones feel like belly flopping into an empty pool.
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers pregame report: Game Day vs. Islanders

The New York Rangers will play their first of six preseason contests tonight as they host the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers will go with a lineup that will be a mixture of kids and veterans with head coach Gerard Gallant giving the younger players an opportunity to play.
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Knicks: Who is going to be the team’s closer?

The New York Knicks have multiple players on the team who could be the guy to take the last shot in close games. New York won 10 games last season that were within a 5 point differential, and it feels like every night, Knicks fans need to sweat out these games.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy