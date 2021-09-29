Big Names To Headline 2022 Coors Light Birds Nest

Photo: Getty Images

The lineup for the 2022 Coors Light Birds Nest has officially been announced. Sam Hunt , Macklemore , and Kygo will headline the popular concert series.

The concert series will run from February 9 until February 12. The event will run during Waste Management Phoenix Open Week.

Headlining February 10 is country music star Sam Hunt. He will have special guest Russell Dickerson with him. Taking the stage February 11 will be Macklemore. On February 12, Kygo will hit the stage with special guests Sam Feldt and Forester .

Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets start at $75, and VIP tickets begin at $285 each. Click here to get your tickets .

The Coors Light Birds Nest is located across from the main Waste Management Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd St and Bell Road. The venue opens at 3:30 PM and closes at 10:30 PM. Headliners will take the stage at about 8:30 PM each might. The venue is for only those 21 and older.

2022 tournament chairman Michael Goulding said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome music fans back to the Coors Light Birds Nest and to kick things off with an incredible lineup of musicians.”

Coors Light Birds Nest chairman E ric Brandt said:

“The Coors Light Birds Nest has been known for hosting some of the biggest stars around, but this year, we wanted to take a look at how we could improve the overall fan experience, especially before the headliners take the stage. Coors Light Birds Nest ticket holders can expect a much more fan friendly atmosphere where they can meet friends for drinks after golf, come early to have a bite to eat at food trucks, play outdoor party games and enjoy the various outdoor bars and seating areas.”