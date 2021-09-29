Yes, ‘The Quest': Album Review

Berlin-based heavy psychedelic rockers Slowshine release their debut album, Living Light, this week on The Lasting Dose Records. They’re a new band with some familiar faces in Sabine and Jan Oberg — bass and guitar/vocals, respectively — who play together in Earth Ship and Grin too, as well as drummer André Klein (also of Earth Ship), and as Slowshine, they bring together elements of sound enough apart from their past work to justify being distinguished as their own project. Living Light — which as a title conjures images both of an existence without clutter and actual sentient luminous waveforms; perhaps some kind of transcendent being — comprises eight tracks and as a first-with-the-asterisk-of-all-the-stuff-they’ve-done-together outing from the group, offers 43 minutes of immersive, richly melodic and thickened psych. Songs like the eight-minute highlight “Wanderer” and subsequent “Mother Moon” owe some measure of debt to ’90s Britpsych, and the laid back vocal that tops “Dunes of Time” calls to mind Quest for Fire, albeit over a more active instrumental context, but ultimately Living Light is difficult enough to place in time that it can only be modern.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO