A feared increase in a pest that feasts on fruit and vegetables has raised fears of a possible threat to crops. Experts have warned that the increase in species of the stink bug could become “problematic” for crops and gardens after one was found in Surrey. The insect receives its name from the foul smell it releases when threatened, and can grow to up to 1.7cm in size. One of the bugs was caught by a pheromone trap at the Royal Horticultural Society Garden Wisley, but there is now a fear that there could be a rise in the population...

ANIMALS ・ 4 HOURS AGO