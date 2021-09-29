CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Art And Teaser For CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM Season 11

HBO has released these official key art and teaser for CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM new season 11. The Emmy® and Golden Globe-winning comedy series CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, starring Larry David, returns for its ten-episode, eleventh season SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24 (10:40-11:20 p.m. ET/PT), with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

