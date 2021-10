Release date: November 5th 2020(Japan), September 30th 2021(North America), October 1st 2021(Europe) Mary Skelter Finale is the third and presumably final instalment of the Mary Skelter series. It is set in a fantasy world overtaken by colossal towers called Jails. These towers provide energy harvested from the torture and suffering of the people locked in them. The main cast is a group of people who previously escaped their Jails. Armed with magical powers, these characters are referred to as Blood Maidens. These are reincarnations of fairy tales that have the power to harness the blood of Marchens and escape the Jails. The beginning shows the Maidens trying to escape to the surface, only to be greeted by massive piles of bodies and a group called Massacre Pink, who destroy any hope the group had of gaining freedom.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO