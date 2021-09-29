After 41 Years, Oregon Man Reunites With Birth Mother At Football Game

Photo: Getty Images

John Burns never knew who his birth parents were until now.

After 41 years, the Roseburg, Oregon resident was finally reunited with his birth mother last week, according to KPIC . The search for her began when the boy was 14. He told reporters he got an envelope from his adoptive mother, which had some information on his background. The one thing that stuck out to him was the surname "Watters."

"I did some basic searching for the last name in Illinois and all I came up with was obituaries. So I kind of lost hope ," Bruns says. Eventually, he found a forum dedicated to people looking for their birth parents. It was there he got a breakthrough.

"A woman reached out to me claiming to be my half-sister," the Roseburg man recalls. "Me being skeptical, I asked her questions that only someone who is related me would know. And it all matched out."

Bruns was soon introduced to his birth father, who lives on an island in the South Pacific. He also got the name of his adoptive mother: Sandy Watters .

"Through a Facebook search I was able to find Sandy, and I reached out one day in 2019 and just asked if you gave up a baby for adoption in 1979, and she said yes," Bruns said. He simpled replied with two words: "I'm him."

The mother and son arranged to meet up at a football game at Roseburg High School. Bruns referees high school games.

"She's actually in Oregon visiting her twin sister in Portland and is coming down for the game. So we're finally going to get to meet," he says.

The moment finally came before the weekend as Watters and her sister waited for Bruns in the stands. As soon as Bruns and Watters embraced, the band started playing. On top of that, the home team - Roseburg High - won the game 41-0.

"He's done really well for himself. I'm so proud of him," Watters said.

