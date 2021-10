Fall is finally here which means hunting season is just around the corner. Deer and elk season will start next month in October and run through mid-January 2022 for all the various methods of harvesting. There are of course separate seasons for archery, primitive/muzzleloader, and gun for youth and adults. For all the details visit the ODWC (Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation). If you're planning to be a part of the gun deer or elk season you'll need to get your rifle sighted in and ready for the season.

LAWTON, OK ・ 14 DAYS AGO