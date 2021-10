What's better than dogs and day drinking? Pretty soon, there will be a new spot in El Paso that brings together two of our favorite things. Dog lovers are going to have another restaurant and bar option in town to take their pooches to while socializing. MUTTS Canine Cantina has three locations in Texas and has earned a reputation as a place where they put pooches first. Back in 2018, MUTTS was offering a "pupternship" where they offered big money for an intern to come in and play with dogs all day and learn the business. At the time, I knew several people who wanted to apply and work a dream job surrounded by dogs and delicious food all day. Now's the chance as MUTTS has announced they will be opening an El Paso location next year.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO