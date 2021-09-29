CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ploggers' clean up downtown

While care for one's health is a typical motivation for many joggers, it was care for this community's health that motivated "ploggers" to pick up litter while jogging downtown Thursday night.

This is "very cool and great," said Sloan Giles, who was among the ploggers. This is "where we live and play, where our kids play," so it ought to be clean.

"I support green initiatives, especially local ones, and this encourages people to get out on the streets to see things you wouldn't otherwise," said Audrey Batts, who was among those picking up litter and is the program coordinator for the Downtown Dalton Development Authority. "You see things you wouldn't driving in a car."

"I like to do community service, and we don't like to see trash outside," said Gloria Davis, who was part of three generations of ploggers with her daughter Elise Mizamutdinova and granddaughter Eva. "(Elise) called me this morning to do it, and we think it's bad to (litter), so we want to help."

"This one, along with one in Florida, are the two big plogging events this year," said Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, one of the sponsors of the Dalton event along with Believe Greater Dalton, Novalis Innovative Flooring and Keep America Beautiful. "We've been wanting to do a downtown cleanup for awhile."

The timing "worked out great, getting downtown all cleaned up and looking like it should for JeanneFest" the following night at the Burr Performing Arts Park, said Allyson Coker, project manager for Believe Greater Dalton. "We hope to grow it more over time."

The event featured music from Andy Giles, food and beverages from the Dalton Brewing Co. and root beer floats, among other "block party" flourishes, Hartline said.

"We were looking for a way to give back in a sustainable way," so the Trash Dash was a good fit, said Kim Hill, director of marketing for Novalis. "Sustainability goes all the way to the top for us, and it's the heart of what we do."

A "global" company "relatively new to Dalton," Novalis "is so proud to be part of Dalton," Hill added. "We don't want to just hire workers from the community, (but rather) we want to be part of the community" through efforts like Thursday's.

Organizers awarded prizes for smallest piece of litter collected, largest piece of refuse collected, heaviest piece of trash collected and "most unusual piece," Hartline said. "I'm looking forward to judging that last one."

With plogging, "the idea is don't sit in one spot too long," Hartline said. "That's why it's good to have a big group like this, because if you don't get everything, someone behind you will."

