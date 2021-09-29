Quick video tips: How to get started, set up and use your iPhone 13 mini
Watch our hands-on video walkthrough showing you iPhone 13 mini tips to quickly set up, configure and use your phone, as well as discover hidden features and shortcuts. Last year’s iPhone 12 mini squeezed 5G, a speedy chip, capable cameras, a crisp OLED display measuring 5.4 inches diagonally, Face ID and a slew of other cool features into a very pocketable device. Poor battery life is the only reason why the new mini hasn’t become as popular as the other models from the lineup.www.idownloadblog.com
Comments / 0