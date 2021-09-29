Truman Capote’s Notorious Female Friendships

Nabokov had his butterflies, and Flannery O’Connor her peacocks. But Truman Capote had his swans. Swans was the term Capote (1924–1984), the author of In Cold Blood and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, coined for the circle of glamorous female friends he cultivated in the 1950s and ’60s. The term more or less fit: The half dozen or so women were devastatingly gorgeous and socially graceful and, considering their high-flown marriages, tended, like swans, toward elaborate mating rituals. One was Babe Paley, the superchic wife of a CBS founder whom the fashion press regularly deemed the world’s most beautiful woman. Nancy “Slim” Keith was another: a golden-haired California model who was romanced by Clark Gable, hunted pheasant with Ernest Hemingway, and married the film director Howard Hawks. Other swans included Lee Radziwill, the younger sister of Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and Marella Agnelli, an Italian aristocrat whose marriage to the heir of the Fiat empire made her the sleek embodiment of the jet set. It was as though he’d assembled a cast for The Real Housewives of Saint-Tropez.