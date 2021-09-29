CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Truman Capote’s Notorious Female Friendships

By Read our books
Garden & Gun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNabokov had his butterflies, and Flannery O’Connor her peacocks. But Truman Capote had his swans. Swans was the term Capote (1924–1984), the author of In Cold Blood and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, coined for the circle of glamorous female friends he cultivated in the 1950s and ’60s. The term more or less fit: The half dozen or so women were devastatingly gorgeous and socially graceful and, considering their high-flown marriages, tended, like swans, toward elaborate mating rituals. One was Babe Paley, the superchic wife of a CBS founder whom the fashion press regularly deemed the world’s most beautiful woman. Nancy “Slim” Keith was another: a golden-haired California model who was romanced by Clark Gable, hunted pheasant with Ernest Hemingway, and married the film director Howard Hawks. Other swans included Lee Radziwill, the younger sister of Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and Marella Agnelli, an Italian aristocrat whose marriage to the heir of the Fiat empire made her the sleek embodiment of the jet set. It was as though he’d assembled a cast for The Real Housewives of Saint-Tropez.

gardenandgun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

7 Chilling Facts About Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood

More than half a century after its publication, Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood remains one of the most remarkable achievements in modern American literature. Capote’s meticulously detailed account of the grisly murders of four members of a Kansas family is as harrowing and fascinating today as it was in 1965, when it was first serialized in the pages of The New Yorker. As of 2016, In Cold Blood was the second-bestselling true crime book ever, topped only by Helter Skelter, Vincent Bugliosi and Curt Gentry’s account of the Manson Family murders.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vanity Fair

The Strange, Toxic Friendship of Truman Capote, Lee Radziwill, and Jackie Kennedy Onassis

In 1962, Truman Capote sat down with Lee Radziwill for an intimate chat over lunch in an upscale Manhattan restaurant. Since coming from a small town in Alabama decades earlier, the diminutive gay author had carved out a unique spot in New York society: a scathingly sharp, always entertaining guest whose charm opened the doors to the most exclusive circles . . . and whose eyes and ears were always open and observing what he saw there. He liked nothing better than boring into a person’s life and exploring their most private secrets.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Garden & Gun

New Reads for Fall

The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People, Lost and Found, by Rick Bragg. Rick Bragg writing about a stray that changed his life for the better? I’m in. The G&G contributor’s new book dives into his relationship with Speck, who appeared when the world was throwing haymakers at the Alabama author. Speck is no wonder dog: He taunts the FedEx man, loves to roll in a good pile of manure, and howls like a fool. But like many pets, Speck gives Bragg something he wasn’t expecting, a helping paw in a time of need. Good dog. —David DiBenedetto, editor in chief.
PETS
culturemap.com

Magnolia at the Modern: The Capote Tapes

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Answered Prayers was meant to be Truman Capote’s greatest masterpiece, an epic portrait of New York’s glittering jet-set society. Instead, it sparked the downfall of the iconic author of Breakfast at Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood. Through never-before-heard audio archives and interviews with Capote’s famous friends and infamous enemies, The Capote Tapes reveals the rise and fall of one of America’s most influential writers and public figures.
MAGNOLIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alabama State
NYLON

Kaia Gerber Questions The Truth Of Female Friendship In 'Palisades' Trailer

If you thought Kaia Gerber’s recent appearances in American Horror Story — and in its spinoff, American Horror Stories — were merely one-offs in between her packed schedule opening and closing the biggest fashion shows on the calendar, think again: the supermodel has no intentions to stop taking Hollywood by storm. Up next? A starring role in Carissa Gallo’s upcoming short film Palisades.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Judge Judy's Longtime Baliff Booted After 25 Years

Judge Judy has a new bailiff. After 25 years of having Petri Hawkins Byrd by her side, there's a new bailiff in town. TV Line reports that as Judge Judy takes her talents to IMDb TV with a new courtroom show, Judy Justice, Byrd is nowhere to be found. Judy Justice will air on weekdays beginning Monday, Nov. 1 on the streaming platform and features a new bailiff named Kevin Rasco.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Radziwill
Person
Jackie Kennedy
Person
Howard Hawks
Person
Truman Capote
Person
Clark Gable
Person
Babe Paley
Person
William Faulkner
Person
Ernest Hemingway
MetalSucks

Wife of The Obsessed Drummer Brian Costantino Has Died of Covid-19

Susie Costantino, the wife of The Obsessed drummer Brian Costantino, has died of Covid-19. While immeasurably sad on its own, the news is especially notable in light of recent events. Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble, whose current band The Skull was on tour with The Obsessed when he contracted Covid-19, tragically died last month from the virus at the age of 62 (he was staunchly against getting vaccinated). Days earlier, The Obsessed band-leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich had referred to Covid-19 as a “depopulation tool” created by the U.S. government, a belief he doubled-down on after Wagner’s death, saying that opinion is “rooted in science” that is being “suppressed and censored.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Page Six

Tony Shalhoub hits back at Sarah Silverman’s ‘Jewface’ comments

Tony Shalhoub doesn’t have any issues with non-Jewish actors playing overtly Jewish roles. The Maronite Christian actor, who plays a Jewish professor in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” defended his casting when asked about recent comments by Sarah Silverman denouncing Hollywood as having a “Jewface” problem. “I always feel that we’re...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Drug Abuse#Swans#Cbs#Italian#Fiat#Era#Trailblazer
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Became a Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Slate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: “She’s Not an Aunt”

This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Akoto Ofori-Atta discuss a Prudie letter: “She’s Not an Aunt.”. Akoto Ofori-Atta: Jenee, you know I rolled my eyes extra hard on this one. Jenée Desmond-Harris: I thought you might!. Akoto: You were very kind to “She’s Not an Aunt” in your response lol. Jenée:...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
nickiswift.com

Inside David Letterman And Alan Kalter's Friendship

On the heels of "Late Show with David Letterman" announcer Alan Kalter's death, many are remembering the fond times they shared with the big on-air personality, including legendary television host David Letterman himself. "Whatever else, we always had the best announcer in television," Letterman remembered warmly in a statement (via Variety). "Wonderful voice and eagerness to play a goofy character of himself. Did I mention he could sing? Yes, he could. He enthusiastically did it all," Letterman added. "A very sad day, but many great memories."
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Colman Domingo to Star in Bayard Rustin Biopic, the First Narrative Feature From Obamas’ Higher Ground (Exclusive)

Colman Domingo will star in Rustin, the biopic centered on influential civil rights and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin that Michelle and Barack Obama’s banner, Higher Ground, is producing. Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald are also starring in the Netflix drama, which is being directed by George C. Wolfe, whose last film was Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Wolfe wrote the script with Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning scribe behind Harvey Milk biopic Milk. Rustin was a key figure in the early civil rights movement in the mid-20th century, leading several marches on Washington as well as organizing Freedom Rides. A...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Gothamist.com

Andy Warhol Gave Truman Capote This Studio 54 "VIP" Painting

One of the items from Truman Capote’s literary archive, which was presented to the New York Public Library after the author’s death in 1984, is an oil painting by Andy Warhol of an invitation to the storied nightclub Studio 54. It's an article that perhaps best represents the enduring friendship between the author and artist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Inter Lake

Female friendships highlighted WTC’s ‘The Cemetery Club’

The Whitefish Theatre Co. presents its first Black Curtain theatre production of the 2021-2022 season with “The Cemetery Club” at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. This “funny, sweet-tempered, and moving play” has performances Sept. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. Due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases,. masks are...
WHITEFISH, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy