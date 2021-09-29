CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

PAHO Says in Advanced Talks to Buy More COVID-19 Vaccines

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday it is in advanced talks with vaccine makers to buy additional COVID-19 shots for its member states to complement bilateral deals, donations, and doses they are receiving via the COVAX mechanism. PAHO has reached an agreement with Chinese...

