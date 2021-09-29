CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Save big bucks on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, OnePlus 9 and more today

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start today’s deals with some of the best smartphones in the market, starting with the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that’s getting up to 50 percent savings after an eligible trade-in. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at $1,800, but you can receive up to $900 trade-in credit when you choose to hand over some of your previous devices. Yes, you got that right, you can trade in up to four different devices, and trade-ins aren’t limited to smartphones, as you can also include tablets and smartwatches in the equation. This will get you a new and unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 256GB storage, or go for the 512GB variant for $1,000.

