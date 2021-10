ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Beloved St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird is close to reaching the pinnacle of his profession. But he needs your help. He is one of two dozen mascots from professional and college sports up for election into the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana. Only eight mascots will advance to the final ballot voting and Fredbird needs your online votes to get in.

