NFL

Revealing New Book On Patriots Details Brady-Belichick-Kraft Relationship

By Jason Hall
WXKS Kiss 108
WXKS Kiss 108
 8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

An upcoming book on the New England Patriots will feature an in-depth look at the deteriation of the relationship between longtime quarterback Tom Brady , head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft .

It's Better to Be Feared by ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham will be published by Liveright Publishing on October 12 and includes previously confidential emails, texts, game plans, scouting reports and other internal studies conducted by the franchise, ESPN reports.

The book will provide details of the typically secretive and controversial NFL franchise's dynasty from 2001 to 2019 -- which included six Super Bowl victories -- and focus on the dynamic between Brady, Belichick and Kraft leading up to the legendary quarterback's departure prior to joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020 after 20 seasons in New England.

An except from the book shared by ESPN on Wednesday reveals Brady, 44, decided to leave New England not only because both Belichick and Kraft refused to commit to him through his stated goal of playing through age 45, but also because he wanted to be part of an organization that listened to his ideas, rather than ignore them.

"Tom Brady had been curious if there was another way of winning, and while nobody was arguing that Bruce Arians was a better coach than Bill Belichick, or even close, the seamlessness of Brady's proficiency and performance was making his former coach's methodologies look antiquated, even silly," the book says. "It was better to be feared -- but was it necessary?"

Additionally, Wickersham wrote that Kraft once referred to Belichick, his coach for the past 22 seasons, as "the biggest f****** a**hole in my life."

You can read more about the upcoming book and excerpts released Wednesday on ESPN.com .

