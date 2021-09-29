North Carolina Man Feels 'Real Good' After Big Lottery Win

Photo: Getty Images

Sunilkumar Desai of Gastonia is likely used to selling lottery tickets from his store, Waco Stop & Shop on Cherryville Road in Waco. However, he recently tried his own luck and purchased an Ultimate 7's ticket. That decision paid off when he discovered he won a prize of $100,000.

"It felt real good to win," he recently told NC Education Lottery .

Desai claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday (September 24), taking home a total of $70,756 after all federal and state tax withholdings.

So what does he plan to do with his newfound winnings? Well, he has some ideas, including paying off some of his bills and going on a vacation.

According to lottery officials, the $20 Ultimate 7's game launched in May with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. While two of the top prizes and five of the latter have been claimed, there are still plenty of opportunities for people to try their luck as well in hopes of winning a big sum.

Earlier this month, a nurse in Charlotte hit the jackpot after signing up for Online Play, scoring the more than $200,000 prize, while a man in Concord claimed his third lottery prize after buying each of his winning tickets from the same store .