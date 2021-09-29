CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont Police Searching For Man Who Attacked Woman Talking On Phone

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont Police requested the public’s help Wednesday locating a man who attacked a woman talking on her phone last month around Lake Elizabeth.

The incident occurred on the morning of Aug. 26. According to the victim, she was walking near the lake’s boathouse, talking to her brother on the phone, when the suspect approached and confronted her. He cursed at her, adding “you’re not supposed to talk to your brother like that” in English and Hindi.

After yelling at her, the suspect approached the victim and punched her in the head three to four times in the head with a closed fist, causing her to fall to the ground and briefly lose consciousness. He then grabbed her phone and threw it in the lake while she recovered.

According to the victim, the suspect was in his mid 40’s, maybe 50, and was about 5’10” – 5’11”. He had an average athletic build, dark brown eyes, black straight hair cut short, full dark beard and mustache, and a medium complexion. At the time of the incident, he wore a black windbreaker-type jacket, grey sweatpants, and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Fremont Police Detective Anthony Liu with the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6931, or email aliu@fremont.gov The police department will also accept anonymous tips. Text: Tip FremontPD followed by a short message to 888777 or via the web at fremontpolice.gov/TIP .

