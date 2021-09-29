Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes
Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.www.erienewsnow.com
