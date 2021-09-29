CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

MSNBC

Fmr. Senate staffer: McConnell is ‘daring Democrats to reform the filibuster’

Adam Jentleson tells Lawrence O’Donnell that what’s different between now and previous debates over raising the debt limit is that Sen. Mitch McConnell is not making any demands, he’s “just playing this game of chicken” as Democrats consider changing filibuster rule to get around Republican obstruction to prevent default and potentially changing it for other legislation. Michelle Goldberg and Jelani Cobb also join.Oct. 6, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why McConnell backed down

HUNTER BIDEN showcased his art to about 200 people at Milk Studios in Hollywood, Calif., The Daily Mail’s Josh Boswell reports. Guests included “World Champion boxer SUGAR RAY LEONARD … Los Angeles Mayor ERIC GARCETTI” — President JOE BIDEN’s pick to be ambassador to India — “and the artist behind BARACK OBAMA’S iconic Hope poster.” Prices ranged between $75k and a half-million dollars. The White House has said that Hunter won’t know who the buyers of his art are — even though he’s talking with potential buyers face-to-face.
U.S. POLITICS
Arizona State
The Independent

Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s approval rating drops as Democrats accuse her of blocking Biden’s agenda

Not backing US president Joe Biden’s Build Back Better campaign and the Green New Deal may have put a dent in US senator Kyrsten Sinema’s approval ratings, a new report showed.Ms Sinema’s approval ratings with registered voters of Arizona fell to 42 per cent from 48 per cent between the first and third quarters of 2021, according to Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracking. People disapproving of her have risen from 35 per cent to 42 per cent in the same time span.This disapproval stems primarily from Democratic voters. At 46 per cent, they are now less likely to approve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Sanders, exasperated with Manchin’s demands, presses senator for specifics on Biden’s domestic agenda

For some time, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has refused to discuss at length Sen. Joe Manchin III’s demands relating to President Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion domestic spending package, appearing visibly annoyed as reporters peppered him with questions about the moderate Democratic senator’s conditions. On Wednesday, the gloves came off. Sanders,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jen Psaki
Steny Hoyer
Kamala Harris
Kyrsten Sinema
Manu Raju
Joe Manchin
Chuck Schumer
AOL Corp

Voters have the answer for Democrats on spending

Democrats in Congress are arguing among themselves about whether to pass a massive spending bill, or merely a large one. They should listen to voters, who are pointing the way. A new Morning Consult poll asked voters what they think of the child tax credit Democrats expanded as part of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Here’s How Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema Fare In Their Own States

Both Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have seen their approval ratings slide in their home states in recent months, a new poll shows. While Manchin’s approval has fallen from 42% in late March to 41% now, Sinema’s has fallen from 48% to 42% over the same time frame, according to a Morning Consult survey released Monday. The two are the only Democratic senators who have vocally objected to numerous provisions in President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package, leading to a months-long standoff with those in their party’s left wing over its size, scope, and prioritization relative to the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Why Republicans are blocking Democrats from raising the debt ceiling

President Biden said Monday he can't guarantee that Congress will raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults on its obligations, unleashing a pointless financial crisis, because "that's up to Mitch McConnell." Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) insists that Democrats increase the debt limit themselves, but the Senate GOP is filibustering their every attempt to do that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

Default crisis dodged — for now — with Dem-GOP debt accord

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leaders announced an agreement Thursday to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting an unprecedented federal default that experts say would have devastated the economy. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

