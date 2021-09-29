Man, 30, Charged With Murder In Northeast Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man faces a murder charge in a shooting last month in Northeast Baltimore.

Lamar Williams was arrested Sept. 3 and booked into the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility on a charge of first-degree murder, the Baltimore Police Department announced Wednesday.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Aug. 22 along Pulaski Highway near where it meets North Ellwood Avenue, according to police.

Officers answering a reported shooting in the area found 21-year-old Carlos Rodrigo Amador-Funez suffering from a gunshot wound.

Amador-Funez was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He died of his injuries four days later.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives identified Williams as the shooting suspect and got a warrant for his arrest. His charges were upgraded after the victim died.