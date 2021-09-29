CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple leaker claims iPhone 14 Max will kill the mini

By Roland Moore-Colyer
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 7 days ago
Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup is tipped to have a quartet of phones, much like this year's iPhone 13 models. Only next year, instead of an iPhone 14 mini, there will apparently be a iPhone 14 Max as a lower cost alternative to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s according to...

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

