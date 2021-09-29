Apple leaker claims iPhone 14 Max will kill the mini

My iPhone 13 Pro Max in Sierra Blue are delayed so this MagSafe Wallet from Apple in Midnight color arrived before it. I can hardly wait to try it out on my brand new iPhone. Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe can keep your ID and credit cards safe and close at hand. It now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your iPhone. The wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to easily snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe. The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards. Very expensive though. It costs 800SKR here in Sweden. That’s a lot of money for a wallet :) Watch video below!!

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO