Flint, MI

No comment: Flint council bars its leader from speaking

The Associated Press
 8 days ago
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The Flint City Council has put a gag order on its president.

Council leader Kate Fields can’t speak or chair meetings for 30 days after a 5-2 vote Tuesday by her colleagues, MLive.com reported.

The move came after Fields accused council member Eric Mays of disrupting a virtual meeting Monday and silenced his phone line.

“You need to be punished,” Mays said.

Fields said the decision to silence her was “ludicrous.”

“You people will have to live with your consciences — if you have any,” she said.

Mays and Fields have regularly clashed over meeting procedures, upsetting other council members who note that some meetings have lasted seven hours as a result.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley has said there are “permanent obstructionists” on the council, though he hasn’t publicly given names.

