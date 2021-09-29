Emerald Downs: Final Day of 2021, 3 Stakes decided, Muckleshoot Classic, Washington Cup & the Gottstein Futurity

The 2021 season came to an end on Sunday and was highlighted by the 3 Stakes races the Muckleshoot Tribal Classic, the Washington Cup for fillies and mares and the prestigious Gottstein Futurity. In this post we will cover just the Stakes races and over the next week or so we will have our coverage of the jockey, trainer and owner championships plus other features including an apprentice jockey her found her groove, two longtime trainers saying this is it for them and heading to retirement and post season honors and a re-cap of the betting side of the sport. Let’s get started though with the final 3 Stakes races of 2021.