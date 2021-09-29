Wickenburg Sun History

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMr. and Mrs. Jack Burden, owners and operators of Remuda Ranch, opened its 17th season on October 1. With the expanding of accommodations, it is now the largest guest ranch in the state along with the Circle Z. Both ranches have the same capacity. Dallas Gant, former assistant to Jack Burden during 1938, and since manager of Bishop’s Lodge in Santa Fe, New Mexico’s largest ranch resort, will be the manager at Remuda this winter. Tex Adair, who has been at the ranch for seven years will be the assistant manager. Lois Adair will fill the position of secretary in the office.

