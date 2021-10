Randolph Memorial Hospital District issued the following announcement on Sept. 23. Falls can lead to minor and major injuries, hospitalization, and even surgery. At Memorial Hospital, we take falls very serious. As part of Fall Prevention Awareness Day, we take this time to remind you, that whether you are at a care facility or just roaming around your home, it is important to take the necessary steps and precautions to minimize your risk of falling.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO