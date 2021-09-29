Bradley Symphony Center Gives MSO a Gorgeous New Home

It was like a microscopic trip into the deepest facets of a diamond. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s new performance home debuted last weekend in extravagant fashion. Things may never look the same again for this flagship Milwaukee arts organization. The Bradley Symphony Center is the fully re-furnished Warner Theater (212 W. Wisconsin Ave.), a grand artifact of the Art Deco period hidden away in disrepair from public view for decades like a great urban mystery. The venue now transports the MSO concert experience into an era of cultural splendor, something “The Great Gatsby” would have eagerly yearned for. This wholly befits an organization that, by its nature, mines a cultural treasure trove of the past, the classical music repertoire, while striving to attract an audience distracted by a myriad of 21st century entertainment possibilities.