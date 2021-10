Hazard pay looks to be in the cards for employees of Santa Clara County, after the Board of Supervisors approved the action in a Tuesday vote. More than $76 million from the federal American Rescue Plan is planned to go out to the county's 22,000 employees by Dec. 3, reports San Jose Spotlight. That means each of them will receive a bonus of $2,500 for their work during the pandemic, whether they were frontline workers or not.

1 DAY AGO