Bill-writing contest open for students at West Boca and Olympic Heights

By Brett Shweky, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 8 days ago

State Rep. Kelly Skidmore and State Sen. Tina Polsky are once again hosting their annual bill-writing contest, “It Ought be a Law.”

The contest, which asks students to single out an issue in their community and submit a solution, is open to students at West Boca Raton Community and Olympic Heights high schools.

Skidmore and Polsky will sponsor the winning bill as potential legislation for the upcoming legislative season.

“It’s very appealing to me to be able to engage high school students in the opportunity to understand how the state legislation works [and] how much input and control they can have with the right amount of knowledge and education about the process,” Skidmore said.

“Not to mention, it’s really fun and exciting. If you’re a student government geek like me then you just love the whole aspect of being engaged and seeing where the bill is being referred and its number.”

In years past, the most notable bill to come through the contest was the ban on texting while driving, which eventually became Florida law.

Interested students can submit their ideas through the contest’s online form or by emailing the office at hdist081@myfloridahouse.gov .

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Oct. 1.

