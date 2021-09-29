CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best travel tech gifts

By Claire Reilly
CNET
Cover picture for the articleThanks to the delta variant of COVID-19, a lot of folks are still postponing travel plans. Others are leaning into their vaccinated status and traveling for business or pleasure like the good old days, albeit with a face mask firmly in place. But whether you're jetting to exotic locales or restricting yourself to short car hops, there are plenty of devices out there to make your trip a more pleasant experience. Whether you're buying for yourself or seeking a gift for a once and future road warrior, you'll find something here to make the journey a smoother experience.

